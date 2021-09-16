Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Enphase Energy And GRID Alternatives Renew Partnership Increasing Access To Solar

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $200.55, which is $41.09 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 126.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 2.08M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went down by -4.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENPH, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.04. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from McNeil Jeff, who sale 18,334 shares at the price of $164.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, McNeil Jeff now owns 133,819 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $3,007,566 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 19,166 shares at $169.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 152,153 shares at $3,254,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.07 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.16. Equity return is now at value 33.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 29.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.