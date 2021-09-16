Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that Crown Castle to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Communacopia Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.39.

CCI currently public float of 429.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 1.42M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went down by -4.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.75% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCI, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.57. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) saw 18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from SCHLANGER DANIEL K, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $194.33 back on Aug 03. After this action, SCHLANGER DANIEL K now owns 70,011 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), valued at $2,098,732 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN J LANDIS, the Director of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), purchase 7,000 shares at $191.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MARTIN J LANDIS is holding 14,700 shares at $1,340,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.