Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) a Keeper?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $347.82. The company’s stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Unilever, Reckitt, BASF, Estée Lauder, HBS, AWS, and Kearney Among Speakers at Veeva’s Global Summit for Consumer Goods and Chemical Industries

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $360.83, which is $37.67 above the current price. EL currently public float of 231.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 964.91K shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of 9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $360 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $325. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EL, setting the target price at $365 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

EL Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.74. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw 22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Freda Fabrizio, who sale 14,961 shares at the price of $342.59 back on Sep 03. After this action, Freda Fabrizio now owns 75,674 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $5,125,541 using the latest closing price.

O’HARE MICHAEL, the EVP-Global Human Resources of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 2,947 shares at $343.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that O’HARE MICHAEL is holding 0 shares at $1,011,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+76.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 133.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.21. Total debt to assets is 36.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.