HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Just Got Our Attention

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GTS, NLOK, VEI, and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE :HFC) Right Now?

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HFC is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.62, which is $7.22 above the current price. HFC currently public float of 161.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFC was 2.09M shares.

HFC’s Market Performance

HFC stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of -12.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for HollyFrontier Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.58% for HFC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HFC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HFC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HFC reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for HFC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

HFC Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFC rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFC starting from ROSE MICHAEL E, who purchase 13,500 shares at the price of $28.92 back on Aug 10. After this action, ROSE MICHAEL E now owns 44,825 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation, valued at $390,420 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the CEO and President of HollyFrontier Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $29.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 187,335 shares at $218,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for HollyFrontier Corporation stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.93. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.90. Total debt to assets is 30.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.