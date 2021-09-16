Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/21 that The S&P 500 Could Struggle This Fall, Market Strategists Say. Buy Quality.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Masco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.79, which is $12.03 above the current price. MAS currently public float of 246.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 2.01M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -0.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $68 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAS, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

MAS Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.43. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $58.28 back on Jul 14. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 334,701 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $582,800 using the latest closing price.

Ffolkes Marie A, the Director of Masco Corporation, sale 3,186 shares at $63.88 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Ffolkes Marie A is holding 10,507 shares at $203,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.02 for the present operating margin

+35.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +11.19. The total capital return value is set at 40.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.56.

Based on Masco Corporation (MAS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,529.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.86. Total debt to assets is 51.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,508.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.