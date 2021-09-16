Can Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Remain Competitive?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/21 that 6 Energy Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be Left Behind

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.79, which is $5.58 above the current price. MMP currently public float of 220.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMP was 1.12M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly performance of -11.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for MMP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $53 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MMP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

MMP Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.30. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from Korner Lisa J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.62 back on Apr 30. After this action, Korner Lisa J now owns 82,953 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $476,236 using the latest closing price.

Joung Chansoo, the Director of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 20,000 shares at $35.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Joung Chansoo is holding 40,280 shares at $706,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.60 for the present operating margin

+41.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +34.48. The total capital return value is set at 10.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.90. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 223.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.