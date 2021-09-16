Can Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Remain Competitive?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Genuine Parts Company to Host Industrial Deep Dive

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE :GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Genuine Parts Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.88, which is $4.35 above the current price. GPC currently public float of 139.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPC was 594.28K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.41% and a quarterly performance of -1.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.68% for Genuine Parts Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for GPC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GPC, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.05. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from HOLDER JOHN R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $124.93 back on Aug 13. After this action, HOLDER JOHN R now owns 17,482 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $249,860 using the latest closing price.

Herron Kevin, the President-US Automotive Group of Genuine Parts Company, sale 2,500 shares at $132.31 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Herron Kevin is holding 13,754 shares at $330,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.12 for the present operating margin

+32.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.83. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.