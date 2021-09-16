Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE :ATH) Right Now?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATH is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $71.06, which is $0.72 above the current price. ATH currently public float of 184.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATH was 961.87K shares.

ATH’s Market Performance

ATH stocks went up by 2.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.80% and a quarterly performance of 10.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Athene Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for ATH stocks with a simple moving average of 27.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATH

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATH reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ATH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATH, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

ATH Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATH rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, Athene Holding Ltd. saw 63.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATH starting from ROWAN MARC J, who sale 78,072 shares at the price of $63.80 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROWAN MARC J now owns 0 shares of Athene Holding Ltd., valued at $4,980,697 using the latest closing price.

ROWAN MARC J, the Director of Athene Holding Ltd., sale 466 shares at $63.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ROWAN MARC J is holding 0 shares at $29,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athene Holding Ltd. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.58. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15.