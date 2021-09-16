Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) went up by 18.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s stock price has collected 12.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Actinium Completes Enrollment in the Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B

Is It Worth Investing in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :ATNM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNM is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50. ATNM currently public float of 19.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNM was 174.11K shares.

ATNM’s Market Performance

ATNM stocks went up by 12.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.08% and a quarterly performance of -17.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.70% for ATNM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for ATNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $25 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNM reach a price target of $2.75. The rating they have provided for ATNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2017.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATNM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

ATNM Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

The total capital return value is set at -64.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.38. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.62.