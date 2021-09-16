A Lesson to Learn: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in The Metals Company, Leap Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Ion Geophysical, or Laureate Education?

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ :PHIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHIO is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. PHIO currently public float of 13.49M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHIO was 309.49K shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

PHIO stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.60% and a quarterly performance of -14.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.98% for PHIO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +38.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9525. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Dispersyn Gerrit, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dispersyn Gerrit now owns 95,281 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $9,780 using the latest closing price.

Dispersyn Gerrit, the President & CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., purchase 1,953 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Dispersyn Gerrit is holding 89,281 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

The total capital return value is set at -88.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.27. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 4.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.91.