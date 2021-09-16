A Lesson to Learn: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that A High-Yield Bond Fund Says Goodbye to Fossil Fuels

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE :WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.25, which is $24.47 above the current price. WMS currently public float of 54.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMS was 493.07K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS stocks went down by -8.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.58% and a quarterly performance of -0.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.36% for WMS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WMS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

WMS Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.10. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from EVERSOLE ROBERT M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $118.11 back on Aug 27. After this action, EVERSOLE ROBERT M now owns 53,648 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $1,181,125 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $117.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 10,859 shares at $257,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.14. Total debt to assets is 35.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.