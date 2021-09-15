We Analyzed the Future Direction of BRP Group Inc. (BRP), Here is What We Found

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) went down by -16.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s stock price has collected -18.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 41 min ago that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BRP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BRP Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.83, which is $2.73 above the current price. BRP currently public float of 38.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRP was 250.60K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP stocks went down by -18.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for BRP Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.51% for BRP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BRP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRP reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for BRP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

BRP Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP fell by -18.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.98. In addition, BRP Group Inc. saw 4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+19.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc. stands at -6.52. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 104.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.14. Total debt to assets is 25.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.