Wall Street Pummels NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) After Recent Earnings Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 13.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s stock price has collected -5.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGL is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.53 above the current price. NGL currently public float of 122.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGL was 1.39M shares.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL stocks went down by -5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.47% and a quarterly performance of -23.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for NGL Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.71% for NGL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +31.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6693. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw -27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL now owns 2,128,615 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $173,500 using the latest closing price.

Ciolek John, the Executive Vice President of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Ciolek John is holding 262,264 shares at $17,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.02 for the present operating margin

+9.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -12.19. The total capital return value is set at 2.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.23. Equity return is now at value -107.70, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 234.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.08. Total debt to assets is 58.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 587.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.