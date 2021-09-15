Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) went up by 4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/13/21 that Net 1 Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :UEPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEPS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. UEPS currently public float of 52.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEPS was 169.48K shares.

UEPS’s Market Performance

UEPS stocks went down by -1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.48% and a quarterly performance of -9.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for UEPS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for UEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UEPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $5 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEPS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to UEPS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

UEPS Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEPS fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEPS starting from Pillay Nunthakumarin, who sale 17,667 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Mar 29. After this action, Pillay Nunthakumarin now owns 164,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., valued at $98,229 using the latest closing price.

Nkosi Monde, the Director of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., purchase 35,425 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Nkosi Monde is holding 12,425,670 shares at $193,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.49 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stands at -63.12. The total capital return value is set at -5.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.66. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.15. Total debt to assets is 4.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.