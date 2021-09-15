Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Entegris Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.20, which is $4.94 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 134.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 642.76K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.25% and a quarterly performance of 7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.64% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

ENTG Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.47. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Colella Joseph, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $121.21 back on Sep 10. After this action, Colella Joseph now owns 23,824 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $206,057 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $120.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 18,137 shares at $120,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +15.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 82.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.15. Total debt to assets is 38.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.