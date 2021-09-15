IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s stock price has collected -8.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that IZEA Tops 115% Year over Year Growth in Q3 Managed Services Bookings to Date

Is It Worth Investing in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :IZEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IZEA is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.15. IZEA currently public float of 57.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IZEA was 1.12M shares.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA stocks went down by -8.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.97% and a quarterly performance of -20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for IZEA Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.56% for IZEA stocks with a simple moving average of -30.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IZEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IZEA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IZEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IZEA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

IZEA Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from GARDNER LINDSAY A, who sale 21,560 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Jun 28. After this action, GARDNER LINDSAY A now owns 179,163 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $57,134 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the Chief Executive Officer of IZEA Worldwide Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 361,849 shares at $736,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.33 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at -55.92. The total capital return value is set at -25.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.51. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95. Total debt to assets is 4.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.