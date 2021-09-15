Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) went down by -10.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected -25.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Uniqure NV, GlycoMimetics, or AbCellera Biologics?

Is It Worth Investing in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :ZIOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIOP is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33. ZIOP currently public float of 194.04M and currently shorts hold a 17.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIOP was 3.08M shares.

ZIOP’s Market Performance

ZIOP stocks went down by -25.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly performance of -41.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.02% for ZIOP stocks with a simple moving average of -47.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIOP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIOP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ZIOP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

ZIOP Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIOP fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7315. In addition, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. saw -35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIOP starting from Postma Robert W, who purchase 54,492 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Sep 02. After this action, Postma Robert W now owns 4,250,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., valued at $94,271 using the latest closing price.

Postma Robert W, the Director of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., purchase 20,508 shares at $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Postma Robert W is holding 1,201,870 shares at $35,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIOP

The total capital return value is set at -71.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.23. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -63.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.