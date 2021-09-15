Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)?

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -7.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Clovis Oncology Announces Availability of and Reimbursement for Rubraca(R) (rucaparib) Tablets for Women with Relapsed Ovarian Cancer in Switzerland

Is It Worth Investing in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLVS is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.90, which is $1.62 above the current price. CLVS currently public float of 102.67M and currently shorts hold a 26.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVS was 4.12M shares.

CLVS’s Market Performance

CLVS stocks went down by -7.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.46% and a quarterly performance of -25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Clovis Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for CLVS stocks with a simple moving average of -25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CLVS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to CLVS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

CLVS Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVS fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Clovis Oncology Inc. saw -10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVS starting from IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, who sale 304 shares at the price of $4.89 back on Sep 02. After this action, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C now owns 254,980 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc., valued at $1,487 using the latest closing price.

Rolfe Lindsey, the See Remarks of Clovis Oncology Inc., sale 347 shares at $4.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Rolfe Lindsey is holding 78,122 shares at $1,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.68 for the present operating margin

+74.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at -224.41. The total capital return value is set at -58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.43. Equity return is now at value 165.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.