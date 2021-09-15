Is Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) a Keeper?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that Frontier Communications to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ :FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.50, which is $10.64 above the current price. FYBR currently public float of 103.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FYBR was 1.35M shares.

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR stocks went up by 3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.21% and a quarterly performance of 31.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for FYBR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $37 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

FYBR Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +3.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.28. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw 21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.88 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at 16.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.50. Equity return is now at value -177.00, with 28.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.