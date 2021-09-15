Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.54. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Georgia Power names Doug Jenkins Vice President of West Region

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Southern Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.25, which is $2.0 above the current price. SO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 4.04M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of 2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.25% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $72 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

SO Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.34. In addition, The Southern Company saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $67.04 back on Sep 10. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 89,151 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $167,600 using the latest closing price.

Greene Kimberly S,, the Chairman, President & CEO, GAS of The Southern Company, sale 33,884 shares at $67.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Greene Kimberly S, is holding 85,769 shares at $2,287,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.89 for the present operating margin

+30.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 180.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.36. Total debt to assets is 41.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.