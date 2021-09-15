Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE :ACIC) Right Now?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 901.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. ACIC currently public float of 49.95M and currently shorts hold a 20.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIC was 838.71K shares.

ACIC’s Market Performance

ACIC stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of 2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Atlas Crest Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for ACIC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACIC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ACIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACIC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

ACIC Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC rose by +1.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. saw 1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.78.