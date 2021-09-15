Here’s Our Rant About Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/13/21 that Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE :APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Aptiv PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.70, which is $21.17 above the current price. APTV currently public float of 269.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTV was 1.24M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly performance of -4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.31% for APTV stocks with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $184 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTV reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for APTV stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APTV, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

APTV Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.65. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 5,830 shares at the price of $152.44 back on Aug 19. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 695,726 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $888,697 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the President and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 5,830 shares at $157.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 701,556 shares at $920,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.51 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.