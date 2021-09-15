Can Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Remain Competitive?

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Mister Car Wash Expands Presence in Houston Market with Two New Locations

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE :MCW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.88, which is $5.38 above the current price. MCW currently public float of 291.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCW was 1.23M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Mister Car Wash Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for MCW stocks with a simple moving average of -9.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

MCW Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -0.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from SEIFFER JONATHAN A, who sale 10,566,577 shares at the price of $19.42 back on Aug 26. After this action, SEIFFER JONATHAN A now owns 219,213,079 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $205,202,925 using the latest closing price.

Galashan John Kristofer, the Director of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 10,566,577 shares at $19.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Galashan John Kristofer is holding 219,213,079 shares at $205,202,925 based on the most recent closing price.