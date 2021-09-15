Buy or Sell United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected -10.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United States Antimony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 92.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 2.41M shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went down by -10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.81% and a quarterly performance of -3.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at -9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9145. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw 62.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from Gustavsen John C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Apr 16. After this action, Gustavsen John C. now owns 36,200 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

parks daniel lyle, the Retired CFO of United States Antimony Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that parks daniel lyle is holding 0 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.04 for the present operating margin

-6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -62.78. The total capital return value is set at -31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.10. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 13.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.