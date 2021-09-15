A Lesson to Learn: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/13/21 that theScore Files Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Acquisition by Penn National

Is It Worth Investing in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :SCR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCR is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.82. SCR currently public float of 41.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCR was 1.22M shares.

SCR’s Market Performance

SCR stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.58% and a quarterly performance of 59.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 454.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Score Media and Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for SCR stocks with a simple moving average of 55.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCR reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SCR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

SCR Trading at 32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCR fell by -4.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, Score Media and Gaming Inc. saw 187.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.07 for the present operating margin

-38.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Score Media and Gaming Inc. stands at -181.05. The total capital return value is set at -71.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.63. Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -61.00 for asset returns.

Based on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.13. Total debt to assets is 49.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.