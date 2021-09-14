We Analyzed the Future Direction of IronNet Inc. (IRNT), Here is What We Found

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went down by -10.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.96. The company’s stock price has collected 16.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/10/21 that Trinity Industries, Canadian National Railway and More See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for IronNet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 1.29M shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went up by 16.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 93.71% and a quarterly performance of 94.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.53% for IronNet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.29% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 85.24% for the last 200 days.

IRNT Trading at 72.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.40%, as shares surge +93.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT rose by +16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.63. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw 91.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.66. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.