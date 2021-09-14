The Chart for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s Global Technology Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.95, which is $17.51 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 367.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.94M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 2.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $179 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ADI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.23. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $163.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 0 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,637,700 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the President & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $168.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 0 shares at $1,686,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+58.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +21.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.11. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 25.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.