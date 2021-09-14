Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sasol Limited (SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) went up by 9.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s stock price has collected 11.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that (PR) Sasol and Central Energy Fund sign strategic MOU to accelerate gas development in South Africa

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Limited (NYSE :SSL) Right Now?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSL is at 3.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sasol Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.39, which is $5.68 above the current price. SSL currently public float of 535.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSL was 459.42K shares.

SSL’s Market Performance

SSL stocks went up by 11.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.08% and a quarterly performance of -1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Sasol Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.19% for SSL stocks with a simple moving average of 22.63% for the last 200 days.

SSL Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, Sasol Limited saw 92.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.30 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Limited stands at +4.47. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Limited (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.74. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.