Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s stock price has collected 15.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/03/21 that Robinhood Markets, Mednax, California Resources, and More See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE :CRC) Right Now?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for California Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.50. CRC currently public float of 79.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRC was 963.23K shares.

CRC’s Market Performance

CRC stocks went up by 15.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.17% and a quarterly performance of 28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for California Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.12% for CRC stocks with a simple moving average of 59.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

CRC Trading at 40.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +42.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.68. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 79.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 98,025 shares at the price of $39.65 back on Sep 10. After this action, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now owns 11,380,614 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $3,886,691 using the latest closing price.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of California Resources Corporation, sale 31,556 shares at $39.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP is holding 11,478,639 shares at $1,237,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+25.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +116.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.78.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 56.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.96. Total debt to assets is 20.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.