Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that BlackBerry Delivers Secure Modern Authentication for Microsoft 365

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.86, which is -$2.11 below the current price. BB currently public float of 557.87M and currently shorts hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 14.45M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of -25.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $10 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2021.

BB Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 57.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Eacobacci Thomas, who sale 109,994 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Jul 23. After this action, Eacobacci Thomas now owns 171,300 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $1,106,540 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 16,304 shares at $8.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,136 shares at $142,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.69 for the present operating margin

+51.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -123.63. The total capital return value is set at -5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.42. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Limited (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 56.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 29.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.