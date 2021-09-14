Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issues Update on REG Geismar

Is It Worth Investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REGI) Right Now?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGI is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.00. REGI currently public float of 46.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGI was 869.86K shares.

REGI’s Market Performance

REGI stocks went up by 4.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.56% and a quarterly performance of -29.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Renewable Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for REGI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for REGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REGI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for REGI stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to REGI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

REGI Trading at -13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGI rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Renewable Energy Group Inc. saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGI starting from WARNER CYNTHIA J, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $49.94 back on Aug 24. After this action, WARNER CYNTHIA J now owns 107,757 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc., valued at $74,910 using the latest closing price.

Harding Peter John Martin, the Director of Renewable Energy Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $47.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Harding Peter John Martin is holding 140,281 shares at $47,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.25 for the present operating margin

+10.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.20. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.49. Total debt to assets is 6.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.