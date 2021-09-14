Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected 9.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for August 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 3.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.65, which is $1.31 above the current price. PTEN currently public float of 181.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 1.70M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 9.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.68% and a quarterly performance of -17.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.39% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $9.50 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

PTEN Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 61.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

-31.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at -71.49. The total capital return value is set at -13.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.77. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.51. Total debt to assets is 25.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.