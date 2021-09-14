O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) went down by -13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Patent granted to O2Micro for Dual Input Power Management Method and System

Is It Worth Investing in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ :OIIM) Right Now?

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIIM is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for O2Micro International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50. OIIM currently public float of 25.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIIM was 103.41K shares.

OIIM’s Market Performance

OIIM stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for O2Micro International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.10% for OIIM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIIM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for OIIM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OIIM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.75 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OIIM reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OIIM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2014.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to OIIM, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

OIIM Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIIM fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, O2Micro International Limited saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+51.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for O2Micro International Limited stands at +7.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.