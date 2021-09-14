Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) went up by 7.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s stock price has collected 11.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE :BMA) Right Now?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMA is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Banco Macro S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.34, which is -$3.48 below the current price. BMA currently public float of 26.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMA was 288.01K shares.

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA stocks went up by 11.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.77% and a quarterly performance of 11.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Banco Macro S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.20% for BMA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.13% for the last 200 days.

BMA Trading at 29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +35.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. saw 26.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. stands at +21.10. The total capital return value is set at 18.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.87. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.36. Total debt to assets is 5.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.