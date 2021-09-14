Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)?

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) went down by -59.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s stock price has collected -59.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that MIMEDX Reports Top-line Data from Two Late-Stage Musculoskeletal Trials with Proprietary Amniotic Tissue Technology

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MDXG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $13.72 above the current price. MDXG currently public float of 108.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDXG was 838.72K shares.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG stocks went down by -59.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.96% and a quarterly performance of -43.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for MiMedx Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -55.18% for MDXG stocks with a simple moving average of -40.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $23 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDXG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MDXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

MDXG Trading at -50.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -59.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Aug 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 181,706 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $110,968 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.87 for the present operating margin

+82.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -19.85. The total capital return value is set at -35.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 56.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.