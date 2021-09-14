Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 min ago that Taboola Partners with Xiaomi to Power Recommendations Globally Across More Than 100 Million Mobile Devices in 60 Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 603.37K shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Taboola.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.34% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TBLA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TBLA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

TBLA Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.