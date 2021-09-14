Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s stock price has collected -7.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ideanomics Mobility Subsidiaries Continue Business Growth in September 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ :IDEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at -0.47.

IDEX currently public float of 432.48M and currently shorts hold a 9.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDEX was 12.59M shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stocks went down by -7.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of -27.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Ideanomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.48% for IDEX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDEX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IDEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDEX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

IDEX Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -17.00 for asset returns.