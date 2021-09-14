Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $429.54. The company’s stock price has collected -12.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Coinbase Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $374.23, which is $141.22 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 88.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 4.14M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -12.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.33% and a quarterly performance of 1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Coinbase Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $420 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $273. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to COIN, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -12.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.20. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -26.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who sale 1,835 shares at the price of $276.35 back on Sep 03. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 1,943,008 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $507,104 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 17,875 shares at $270.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 1,944,843 shares at $4,834,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

+89.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 28.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.