Here’s Our Rant About Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) went down by -8.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.68. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :JAMF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Jamf Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.30, which is $9.33 above the current price. JAMF currently public float of 116.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAMF was 534.45K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

JAMF stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.93% and a quarterly performance of 19.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Jamf Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for JAMF stocks with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $43 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to JAMF, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

JAMF Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.07. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from PUTMAN JILL, who sale 15,875 shares at the price of $37.03 back on Sep 09. After this action, PUTMAN JILL now owns 172,431 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $587,920 using the latest closing price.

STROSAHL JOHN, the Chief Operating Officer of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 35,276 shares at $37.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that STROSAHL JOHN is holding 143,183 shares at $1,307,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.82 for the present operating margin

+64.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -8.45. The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.