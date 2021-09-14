A Lesson to Learn: Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Launch of Its Commercial EV Charging Platform and Marketing Campaign

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX :DPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPW is at 5.34.

DPW currently public float of 49.45M and currently shorts hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPW was 4.26M shares.

DPW’s Market Performance

DPW stocks went down by -1.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly performance of -12.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Ault Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for DPW stocks with a simple moving average of -22.92% for the last 200 days.

DPW Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPW fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Ault Global Holdings Inc. saw -39.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPW starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 292,600 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Sep 09. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,000,000 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc., valued at $823,669 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Global Holdings Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 707,400 shares at $547,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.67 for the present operating margin

+31.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at -139.87. The total capital return value is set at -19.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.02. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.03. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.