Why SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that SoFi to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 11(th) Annual Financial Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.17, which is $11.21 above the current price. SOFI currently public float of 679.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 17.76M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.53% and a quarterly performance of -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for SoFi Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.60% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

SOFI Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +1.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Heavener Micah, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Heavener Micah now owns 90,162 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 7,150 shares at $14.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 2,433,152 shares at $102,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.