We Analyzed the Future Direction of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), Here is What We Found

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) went down by -7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected -14.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Waterdrop Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE :WDH) Right Now?

WDH currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDH was 572.03K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stocks went down by -14.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.44% and a quarterly performance of -60.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for Waterdrop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.86% for WDH stocks with a simple moving average of -45.97% for the last 200 days.

WDH Trading at -30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -14.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at -21.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.18.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.