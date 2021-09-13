We Analyzed the Future Direction of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), Here is What We Found

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) went up by 21.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.66. The company’s stock price has collected 28.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at the IAA Munich Auto Show this Week

Is It Worth Investing in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ :REFR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REFR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Research Frontiers Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. REFR currently public float of 27.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REFR was 184.82K shares.

REFR’s Market Performance

REFR stocks went up by 28.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.52% and a quarterly performance of 18.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for Research Frontiers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.70% for REFR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

REFR Trading at 28.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares surge +24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFR rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Research Frontiers Incorporated saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-311.11 for the present operating margin

-235.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Frontiers Incorporated stands at -282.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.82. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.24. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.01.