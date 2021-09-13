We Analyzed the Future Direction of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), Here is What We Found

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/11/21 that Spurred on by the pandemic, more homeowners are selling to iBuyers — avoiding hordes of strangers traipsing around their house

Is It Worth Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE :OPAD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Offerpad Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OPAD currently public float of 17.61M and currently shorts hold a 30.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPAD was 609.64K shares.

OPAD’s Market Performance

OPAD stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of -3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Offerpad Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for OPAD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

OPAD Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.69%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +6.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.