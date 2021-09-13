We Analyzed the Future Direction of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL), Here is What We Found

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) went down by -23.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s stock price has collected -30.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.33. Today, the average trading volume of IMPL was 427.96K shares.

IMPL’s Market Performance

IMPL stocks went down by -30.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly performance of 56.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.36% for Impel NeuroPharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for IMPL stocks with a simple moving average of 20.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMPL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for IMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMPL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

IMPL Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.05%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -30.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMPL starting from ADAMS ADRIAN, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Aug 18. After this action, ADAMS ADRIAN now owns 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma Inc., valued at $279,790 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Capital VIII, LLC, the 10% Owner of Impel NeuroPharma Inc., purchase 575,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Vivo Capital VIII, LLC is holding 2,535,115 shares at $8,625,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

The total capital return value is set at -252.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.