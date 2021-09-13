Teradata Corporation (TDC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s stock price has collected -10.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that Teradata Highlights its New Strategy and Plan to Deliver Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TDC currently public float of 107.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 855.64K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went down by -10.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.60% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TDC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

TDC Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.07. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 127.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Ashton Hillary, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Sep 02. After this action, Ashton Hillary now owns 124,576 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $61,237 using the latest closing price.

Cione Todd, the Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 48,319 shares at $46.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Cione Todd is holding 260,691 shares at $2,228,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+56.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.84. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.