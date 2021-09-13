Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s stock price has collected -8.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/10/21 that Traeger stock falls 9% after first quarterly results since IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE :COOK) Right Now?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Traeger Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33. COOK currently public float of 105.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOK was 1.46M shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Traeger Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.73% for COOK stocks with a simple moving average of -8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $33 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to COOK, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 23rd of the current year.

COOK Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK fell by -8.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.66. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw 9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.54.

Based on Traeger Inc. (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 92.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.96. Total debt to assets is 44.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.56.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.