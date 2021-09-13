Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.80. The company’s stock price has collected 39.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Data Storage Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ :DTST) Right Now?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1185.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTST is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Data Storage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DTST currently public float of 3.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTST was 2.09M shares.

DTST’s Market Performance

DTST stocks went up by 39.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.33% and a quarterly performance of 15.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.41% for Data Storage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.24% for DTST stocks with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

DTST Trading at 41.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.97%, as shares surge +72.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST rose by +39.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw 26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.