Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) Just Got Our Attention

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) went up by 45.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in BELLUS Health, Grupo Financiero Galicia, Itamar Med, Kratos Defense & Security, or Monopar Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ :ITMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Itamar Medical Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.57, which is $1.34 above the current price. ITMR currently public float of 10.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITMR was 30.35K shares.

ITMR’s Market Performance

ITMR stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.62% and a quarterly performance of 2.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Itamar Medical Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.10% for ITMR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.41% for the last 200 days.

ITMR Trading at 51.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +68.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITMR rose by +44.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Itamar Medical Ltd. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.21 for the present operating margin

+67.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itamar Medical Ltd. stands at -26.66. The total capital return value is set at -28.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.40.

Based on Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR), the company’s capital structure generated 17.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.61. Total debt to assets is 11.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.