Here’s Our Rant About Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.22, which is $5.38 above the current price. INO currently public float of 206.87M and currently shorts hold a 21.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 4.68M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went down by -9.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of -12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to INO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

INO Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Humeau Laurent, who sale 10,317 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Aug 09. After this action, Humeau Laurent now owns 68,587 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $94,401 using the latest closing price.

Shea Jacqueline Elizabeth, the Chief Operating Officer of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 38,535 shares at $10.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Shea Jacqueline Elizabeth is holding 21,592 shares at $385,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1760.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2245.39. The total capital return value is set at -43.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.59. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -25.50 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 134.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.30.